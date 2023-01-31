Undisputed Brings Boxing Action Into Steam Early Access

In the decade since the last Fight Night, boxing fans have been left starving some action. The announcement of Esports Boxing Club gave fans hope, and then its evolution into the loaded roster featured in Undisputed gave them reason to believe that it would turn out to be great. Undisputed featured a lot of fighters across both male and female weight classes with offline and online play available and a familiar control setup.

Fans used to either twin stick controls or button commands will be happy, and those wanting something with more modern boxers will be overjoyed. We’ll have a full preview for the game soon, but even in early access form, Undisputed offers a lot of fun. It’s also playable on the Steam Deck, so if you want some boxing fury on the go, you can have it. Undisputed is available now on Steam for $29.99.