Unique Ecological Game Terra Nil Arrives This March

Ever since its reveal, Free Lives’ upcoming strategy game Terra Nil has stood out thanks to its unique angle that positioned itself as a reverse city builder, one where you have to use advanced ecological technology in order to restore barren wastelands to their pristine state and then find a way to dismantle everything used so that no trace of man remains. Arguably one of this year’s most anticipated indie titles and a major player in Devolver Digital’s lineup this year, we now know exactly when the game will be coming out, with the release date revealed courtesy of the trailer below.

The latest clip shows off many off the unique biomes that players will be working with, from vast fields of flowers to snow-capped forests and even magma-filled volcanic areas, and provides a nice dose of the game’s chill, meditative vibes. While the impressive gameplay is enough of a reason to check out the game, it was also revealed that a portion of the game’s Steam sales will be donated towards the Endangered Wildlife Trust, meaning Terra Nil will definitely be doing even more good when it arrives on March 28 for PC and mobile platforms, via Netflix Gaming.