Universal Studios Hollywood Shares New Visual Change for Super Nintendo World

Since the original launch of Super Nintendo World in Japan fans of theme parks and Nintendo alike have been extremely excited for its inclusion in North America as well. While we still have a ways to wait for the 2023 official opening, Universal Studios teased Super Nintendo World’s inclusion on the CityWalk. Included were a variety of familiar Mario icons such as question mark blocks, iconic text for the logo and of course Mario and Luigi themselves on the doors of the entrance. It’s going to be an absolutely fantastic time for those who get to experience this on opening day, but for now we’ll just have to wait to see even more it has to offer.

Check out the official tweet for the new visual change below: