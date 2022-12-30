Universal Studios Shares Lengthy Insight of Super Nintendo World

There are no shortage of fans ready to buy their tickets and fly down to visit the upcoming Super Nintendo World. After a wildly successful launch in Japan it was just a short hop before the American version of Super Nintendo World was underway and before we knew it almost ready to open. With that in mind the LA Times had the opportunity to speak with Universal Studios about what fans can look forward to when they visit with both things they may have already known about, or new information that has yet to be shared. This includes the likes of the storyline focusing on Princess Peach having had her golden mushroom stolen, how one major interior is themed around Bowser’s castle and even cute details like self-help books about learning to talk to Princesses. It all sounds just as endearing as people would expect from Nintendo and we can’t wait to see it finally open.

