‘Unleash your Goatential’ in Goat Simulator 3 this November

Last month, Coffee Stain Studios made everyone do a double take when a seeming re-reveal for Dead Island 2 instead turned out to be the debut trailer for the follow-up to the popular and chaotic farm animal sandbox title from 2014.

Goat Simulator 3 was originally announced with a Fall release window, but the latest trailer below has confirmed that the zany sequel will release on November 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Featuring four player local and online co-op and all-new challenges, events, minigames and goat variants, the island of San Angora will play home to the destructive desires of Pilgor the goat and friends in just a few months.