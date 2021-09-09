Untitled God of War Sequel is Officially God of War Ragnarök

Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation Studios today revealed gameplay and the official title for the next God of War title, Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök was formally shown for the first time during the PlayStation Showcase, a year after its announcement at last year’s showcase. The trailer confirms that the game picks up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have arrived as Kratos and Atreus begin their next adventure. Atreus is curious to understand the role of Loki in the coming conflict. Meanwhile, Kratos wants to protect him from conflict with the gods. Their choices will define the fate of the Nine Realms.

God of War Ragnarök will feature two main antagonists, Freya and Thor. Freya seeks vengeance against Kratos for his killing of her son, Baldur, in the previous game. Thor also seeks to battle Kratos following the death of his sons and half-brother, but more to satisfy his bloodlust.

The trailer also confirms that players will once again wield the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos. Kratos will have new moves to play with, but combat should pack a similar punch to the 2018 title. There’ll be a slew of new enemies to tackle, including the Stalker and Dreki featured in the trailer. Santa Monica Studios also confirmed that players will get to visit all Nine Realms during the game, including the previously-unreachable Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard.

God of War Ragnarök launches sometime in 2022 on PS5 and PS4.