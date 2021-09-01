Upcoming Gameplay Changes Announced for EA Sports PGA Tour

While EA Sports PGA Tour isn’t set to release until the Spring, quite a bit of news has been revealed involving EA’s return to golf. Today, EA Sports has revealed the upcoming changes to gameplay that will be coming to EA Sports PGA Tour. While the game will feature the FedExCup, EA will be adding the three FedExCup Playoff matches at launch for 2022. These include the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship – TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee; Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware; and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

PGA Tour Pros will be authentically replicated in EA Sports PGA Tour thanks to ShotLink Data. This technology provides an unprecedented amount of information that will be integrated into the game’s development. This allows for accurate player ratings and skills along with magnified true-to-life events. TrackMan measurement is also being implemented to include club tuning and another layer of realism. The game also includes the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the developmental league for the PGA Tour.