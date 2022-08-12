Upcoming Gaming Handheld Lyra+ Cancelled by Creoqode

Handheld gaming is back in a big way. Unfortunately, they’re becoming increasingly expensive due to chip shortages and continued shipping concerns. The Creoqode Lrya+ was set to be a new entrant into the market with a twist.

The device was going to be powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 featuring 4GBs of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device would have been a great portable emulation machine if it had come to market. Creoqode launched their crowdfunding campaign asking for $365 for a system. This is pricey on its own compared to other devices, but all the while the company struggled to even make that price attainable.

They since revealed that it would not be feasible to sell at their quoted prices. It would have been a bad look to see the company increase the cost to consumers further, so they opted to cancel the campaign after it was successfully funded. The Kickstarter update sounds very final and like the Lyra+ is gone for good.