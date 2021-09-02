Updates Revealed for Upcoming MyTEAM in NBA 2K22

Today, 2K unveiled new updates coming to MyTEAM in NBA 2K22. The first is a new way to play as the MyTEAM Draft will allow players in a multiplayer game to draft a team of player cards to play against each other. Each game will net the player a guaranteed League Pack and at least a single pack on a Draft-exclusive Ascension. The 100 is a new aspect of Triple Threat Online where rewards are based on defense. Seasons for MyTEAM also return with the first being called Call to Ball. Earn Special Rewards including a 93 rated Kobe Bryant Free Agent card while reaching level 40 will grant a Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony.

Players who received in-game verification will be now have logos in MyTEAM. The logos will appear next to the username and players can gain this recognition from playing the mode. Progress that players make on previous generation consoles will transfer over to the current generation. NBA 2K22 launches in eight days for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.