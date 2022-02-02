Valindra Shadowmantle Returns to Consoles in Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale Today

Console-based Neverwinter players can now finally catch up to their PC cousins today with the launch of Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale for PlayStation and Xbox. This most recent expansion for the game throws main antagonist Valindra Shadowmantle back into the mix, having join forces with the Cult of the Dragon in order to convert all its namesake creatures into monstrous undead. Players must focus their efforts against the group in a new adventure zone called “The Sword Mountains,” and they’ll have to master a new grappling hook mechanic in order to do so successfully.

Other new feature Neverwinter: Dragonbone Vale brings to the game is a new faction reputation system through which players can earn more rewards. Additionally, there is the ten-player “Crown of Keldegonn Trial,” wherein players will confront Valindra, and the “Scaleblight Mythal” epic adventure representing the culmination of the story. Players can also enjoy an update to the refinement and enchantment systems. A launch trailer was put out for the PC release last month; have a look at it for a quick story refresher if need be.