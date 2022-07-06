Valkyrie Elysium Launch Date Announced

Valkyrie Elysium, the upcoming action RPG in the Valkyrie series, now has an official release date. Valkyrie Elysium will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year on September 29 and on PC via Steam on November 11. Additionally, a digital port of the PSP classic Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will also release on September 29 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is the first time Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will be available on modern consoles.

Valkyrie Elysium will be available in physical and digital standard edition on console and digital only standard edition on Steam. A Digital Deluxe Edition will be available on all platforms. Players who purchase the The PlayStation Digital Deluxe Edition will include 72-hour early access to the game, the in-game item Scartalir: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld and a digital version of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth. The Steam Digital Deluxe Edition will only include the in-game item Svartalir: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld. Square Enix also offers the following pre-order incentives for each platform: PlayStation consoles will receive the in-game item Alscir: Sowrd of the God of Light and a Valkyrie Elysium Avatar. Steam pre-orders will receive 72-hour early access and original wallpapers.