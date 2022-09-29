Valkyrie Elysium Now Available

Valkyrie Elysium, the newest entry in the Valkyrie series is available today on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in both digital and physical formats. A young Valkyrie is entrusted by the All-Father to prevent Ragnarok, the destruction of the world where she will need to utilize various magic spells and an assortment of weapons. An update is scheduled for November 8 that will introduce three pieces of new content, including new difficulty levels, Seraphic Gate time attack battles and Hilde’s Vengeance mode, where players will control Hilde. This new content will be available for the PC version that launches on Steam November 11. There are standard and Digital Deluxe versions of Valkyrie Elysium. On all platforms the Digital Deluxe Edition will include the in game item Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Editions will also include a digital copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, an enhanced port of the original Valkyrie Profile. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will be available December 22 and also available as a separate purchase. There is a playable demo of Valkyrie Elysium on the PlayStation store. Saved data is transferrable to the full game, however the save data is nontransferable between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions.