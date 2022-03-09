Valkyrie Elysium Revealed, Coming Later This Year

A new entry for the Valkyrie series is coming later this year in the form of Valkyrie Elysium, and it’s looking like a bit of a departure from previous entries. Rather than the traditional blend of action and turn-based mechanics, Valkyrie Elysium appears to be a full-blooded action RPG. This doesn’t necessarily mean that all of the old mechanics have been completely done away with, but it’s difficult to tell based on the footage shown in the announcement trailer.

As for the story, players step into the role of a young Valkyrie who must somehow bring the world back from the brink of annihilation. Fortunately, it looks like the Odin the All-Father is making her undertake this task alone, having allowed to take on a mysterious warrior as her main ally. With a variety of weapons, magic, powerful combat arts and her allies to help, perhaps she might just be able to stave off Ragnarok.

Valkyrie Elysium launches later this year for PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5.