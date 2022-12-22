Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Arrives On PlayStation Consoles

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was an enhanced port for PlayStation Portable of the original Valkyrie Profile. For years PSP was the only way to enjoy this RPG but that ends today as Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, allowing the combo driven battle mechanics and story rooted in Norse mythology to be experienced by newcomers and returning fans alike on modern hardware. The new edition includes quality of life updates such as a rewind function, the ability to perform quick saves and load and visual presets. Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is available as a standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store and it is also included with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Valkyrie Elysium.