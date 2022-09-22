Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Delayed

It was announced today via the Valkyrie Elysium Twitter today that the developers feel to the deliver the proper gaming experience they need more time on Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth. The enhanced PSP port of Valkyrie Profile is included with purchase of the Valkyrie Elysium Deluxe Digital Edition from the PlayStation Store. Valkyrie Elysium will launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29, and those who ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth when it launches on December 22. There is currently a Valkyrie Elysium demon the PlayStation Store, our impressions can be read in our preview.