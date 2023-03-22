Valve Casually Confirms Counter-Strike 2

The legacy of one of the first, if not the first, tactical squad-based shooter Counter-Strike is getting a new version. Valve has officially announced the game and it will be a free upgrade to CS:GO. Valve also confirmed a playable test that will be based on recent play hours, Steam account status, and trust factor. Players will receive a notification in the main menu of CS:GO if they can hop on the playtest. The game will release this summer and a trailer has been released to showcase the updated maps and the updated visual changes. Valve also stated that all of the Source 2 tools and rendering options will be available to the community for customizing maps. Lastly, Valve confirms that server tick rate will not affect movement and shooting in the game. Check out the trailer below.