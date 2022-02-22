Valve Launches Page to Showcase Steam Library Compatibility

With the launch of the Steam Deck days away, many players have wanted some kind of official listing to showcase what games they can anticipate playing from day one on the device. Valve listened and has launched a page to show off what is fully-playable and what is listed as playable with a bit of tweaking – like selecting a community controller config or using the touchscreen for a launcher. This page showcases games in the library that are first fully-verified to work fine with the included controls and then showcases the games that may require some work.

In my personal library, being able to have Fire Pro Wrestling World playable anywhere is pretty cool as is being able to enjoy Sonic Generations on the go. KOF XIV will make for some fantastic fighting, while Control should pop on the Deck’s sharp screen. I can easily see Project Cars 3 getting a ton of play on the Deck as it is a great racer and is slated to be fully-playable on the Deck. With so many games also being on Switch, it’s surprising to see that some games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Jump Force aren’t supported yet – but it does make me glad to have them on the Siwtch for on-the-go shonen fighting.