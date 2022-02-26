Valve Provides Additional Details About Steam Deck Orders

The Steam Deck launch day has officially come and gone. With that said, it’s a bit of a strange launch because no consumers were provided the system on launch day, and won’t have it for at least a few more days. Valve initially shared that start on February 25, people would reservations would start receiving emails to complete Steam Deck orders. So, as many didn’t receive emails, they started asking questions.

Valve provided more clarity about how this email process is going to work. Currently, emails will only go out for people in the “Q1” group on a weekly basis from now through the end of March, based on earliest orders first. They plan on then moving to “Q2” group folks in April following the same weekly batches of emails. Q2 spans from April to June. Although Valve haven’t specified more details for the “after Q2” group, right now it seems best to expect those emails will start around July.

It’s a long-winded process but one that will hopefully go smoothly for all those trying to finalize their Steam Deck reservations.