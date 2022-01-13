Valve Provides Latest Steam Deck Status Updates

For the most part, Valve have been rather quiet on the Steam Deck front. The last update a few months ago confirmed a delay meaning no one (other than developers) would have a unit in 2021. Fortunately, today’s update from Valve does not introduce any additional delays.

Their goal is that the earliest pre-orders will be able to receive their units by the end of February. This still fits within their estimate of Q1 2022 even if it slides a bit further. Another update is that the Steam Deck Verified program remains in progress and will be visible to end users “soon”.

If you’re a developer, you can still apply for a Steam Deck development kit. Valve have continued to ship out units and are still approving additional requests.