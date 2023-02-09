Vampire Survivors Free Update Adds New Achievements and Challenge Stage

Vampire Survivors continues to be one of those games that’s easy to pick up and impossible to put down. For those still battling against huge hordes of pixelated enemies, you’ll now have some more goodies to enjoy.

Patch 1.3.0 has just gone live and it’s called “The Chaos One”. The Chaos One offers three new achievements to unlock, a new challenge stage and two new relics. The new stage is Bat Country which is unlocked by reaching level 80 in Inverse Mad Forest. As you might expect, the stage is full of bats.

Spoiler information about the relics as well as some additional details, are available via the patch notes.