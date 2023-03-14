Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell DLC Arrives on Mobile

Vampire Survivors received its first DLC pack Legacy of the Moonspell on PC late last year. Since then, fans playing on mobile have been hankering to get their hands on it too. Today’s the day!

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell is now available on both Android and iOS platforms. While the base game and updates on mobile are completely free, the DLC still has a cost associated with it. The regular price will be just $1.99 and the DLC is available as an in-app purchase.

Those who pick it up during the launch can nab Legacy of the Moonspell for a discounted price of just $0.99.