Vanillaware’s GrimGrimoire Remaster Coming West This Spring

The recent remaster to Vanillaware’s 2007 real-time strategy title, GrimGrimoire, is soon making its way to the States and Europe alike. Following its release last July in Japan, GrimGrimoire OnceMore will be available across PS5, PS4 & Switch sometime next Spring.

For those unfamiliar, GrimGrimoire is a side-scrolling, real-time strategy game centered around main character, mage Lillet Blan, as she attempts to uncover the mystery of the game’s primary setting, the Silver Star Tower. While its original incarnation in 2007 was not without some faults — primarily its gameplay mechanics and interface — the game largely received acclaim for its style and visuals. It’s the only game in the series, having never received a sequel thereafter , though perhaps the presence of a remaster may suggest NISA are at least testing the waters to see if a follow-up to the 2007 original would be viable.