Vehicle Showcase Hits New Cruis’n Blast Trailer

While the Switch has seen many arcade-inspired games and some classic arcade racers like OutRun hit the platform, we haven’t really seen any actual modern-day arcade racers on it or any other console in many years. Today, Raw Thrills revealed a new trailer showing off some of the vehicles players can use. The roster runs the gamut from licensed supercars to crazy things like sharks and even a playable unicorn! With a roster of real and goofy cars alongside crazy tracks, there is a lot to enjoy with the fourth entry in the Cruis’n series when it launches on the Switch on September 14 in both physical and digital forms.