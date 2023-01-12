Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Brings Cyborg Ninja Action to PC, Switch, and PlayStation Consoles

There have been many fast-paced action-platformers over the years that had either ninjas or cyborgs – but both!? Now that’s a rarity and something that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider aims to rectify by offering Strider-like speed with a blade and overhand movement alongside vehicle usage and the quick pace of a run and gun shooter. With enemies to slice up and bosses to topple, players seeking fast action will find it on PC via Steam, the Nintendo Switch and both the PS4 and PS5. Everyone can get a 10% discount now, while Steam users can enjoy a demo and if you own any of JoyMasher’s other games like Blazing Chrome, you can actually get this for a 19% discount taking it to $13.76 on PC.