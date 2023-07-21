Venom Takes Center Stage in Latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer, Limited Edition Console Announced

Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios swung into San Diego Comic-Con to deliver a brand new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and reveal a Limited Edition PS5 console.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 stands as one of the most anticipated game of the holiday season. Insomniac Game’s third Spider-Man game promises to be bigger, bolder, and a whole lot darker thanks to the introduction of the Venom symbiote. After teasing the popular villain/anti-hero in both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales, Venom will finally make his debut in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The trailer provides our first in-action look at the famed villain. Of course, it’s not only Venom the two Spider-Men will face off against.

“At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game,” said Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette. “But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are struggling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but he keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider-Work instead. Meanwhile, Peter is underwater on payments for Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell, it means too much to him. And just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to find balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house. Our heroes have arrived at a confluence of crossroads, with uncertain futures, and some tough decisions ahead.”

That convergence happens when Kraven and his band of hunters arrive and the symbiote’s threat grows larger. As revealed in the trailer, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see the proper, physical introduction of Harry Osborn. Martin Li, aka Mister Negative, will also have a presence in the narrative as Miles continues to struggle over his father’s death. As you’ll recall from Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles’ father was killed during an assassination attempt on Mayor Norman Osborn’s life. Of course, the main star of the trailer is Venom. While Paquette and his team did take inspiration from his myriad of appearances, players should expect a unique take on the character that makes sense within the universe crafted by the team.

Finally, the studio showed off the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle, which features a custom PS5 console cover design showcasing the symbiote approaching the White Spider Icon, a matching DualSense controller, and a voucher for the game. The voucher is redeemable at the game’s launch on October 20. Already own a PS5 but love the design? You’ll be able to purchase the custom Covers and DualSense standalone. Pre-orders for the bundle and accessories begin July 28 with a September 1 launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches October 20 on PS5.