Vernal Edge Now Available on Consoles, PC via Steam, GOG

Another Metroidvania has entered the fray as the fast-paced Vernal Edge is available across consoles and PC. Unlike a lot of games on the market, this one takes place in the sky – with the kingdom of Haricot being explorable as Vernal fights alongside a robot named Chervil, she’s out to take out the power-hungry Church of Aloe and also find her estranged father. Vernal Edge features fast-paced combat and a rapid pace with her running and dashing alongside fast-paced combos.

It’s launching across all consoles and PC – with the PC version having the greatest discount level on either Steam or GOG. Vernal Edge is available now for a launch discount price of $15.29 on Steam and in DRM-free form on GOG, and is available on PSN, the Switch eShop – where it has a discount taking it to $19.79, and Xbox, With the game being the same price on GOG and Steam, the GOG version is the best overall value as you can still launch it on Steam by just adding the EXE and it should work fine on a Steam Deck with the Heroic launcher allowing GOG games to launch with ease on it.