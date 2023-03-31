Victrix Announces Japanese Launch of Premium PC, PlayStation Controllers at EVO Japan

PDP’s Victrix brand has become known for creating some high-quality gaming controllers – with their newest mainline controller the Pro BFG being one of the finest pads on the market. The Pro BFG pad offers up swappable parts and the ability for fighting games to turn the right side of the controller into a six-button fighting game-centric controller. The two sticks in this announcement are also interesting.

The Victrix Pro FS has eight face buttons and a joystick, while the FS-12 uses a new 12-button layout. All of the sticks use Sanwa parts and should last a long time, and both are also made of a single piece of aircraft-grade aluminum to increase durability, with the shame of the sticks designed to reduce fatigue. All three devices are compatible with the PS4, PS5 and PC and are licensed by Sony. They’re playable at Victrix’s EVO Japan booth and available for purchase at the event as well.