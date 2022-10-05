Victrix Announces New Pro BFG Controller for PC, PlayStation Consoles

PDP’s Victrix line has led to fantastic hardware before, with their wired Xbox and PC controller in particular being something that I enjoyed quite a bit a year ago. Today, they announced a new premium controller with swappable inputs, revamped triggers and both wired and wireless play for the PS4, PS5 and PC.

The customization options are incredible and enable the user to do something I’ve never seen before: switch out the right-hand analog stick with a module that offers up six face buttons to essentially solve the problem of having either a diamond configuration or six-button configuration in a single paddle. Both sticks, their stick caps and the d-pad are interchangeable parts. The clutch triggers offer five stopping points, so if a player wants a hair trigger in a shooter or something with more precision for a racing game, they’re able to make that choice with more intricacy than usual.

The 3.5mm input jack on the controller includes an EQ profile and is compatible with 3D audio-supported headsets on the PS5. PC users can enjoy the Control Hub and make adjustments to the controller as well as run diagnostics and update the firmware. Given how well-crafted the original Gambit controller was, this should be a dream controller for anyone who plays a diverse variety of games on their consoles or PCs. The BFG is available for pre-order now via Victrix for $179.99.