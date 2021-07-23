Video Game Music Used In 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Game enthusiasts who tuned into the 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony this morning were in for a surprise when they athletes marched out to video game music. The iconic opening theme of Dragon Quest along with the victory fanfare and opening theme from Final Fantasy were easily recognized, but in addition these there was Song of the Ancients from NieR, Olympus Theme from Kingdom Hearts, Proof of a Hero from Monster Hunter and Brave New Stage of History from Soulcalibur VI to name a few of the pieces we caught.