Virtual Boy Accessories Available for Pre-Order

It might be 2022, but there is a scene devoted to enhancing the Virtual Boy experience in a number of ways. As of this month there are two new accessories available from RetroOnyx to bring your Virtual Boy gaming to the next level.

First up is a Rumble Pack. It fits on the back of a standard VB controller and then plugs into the link port. Supported games will provide haptic feedback via the rumble pack. Of course, this means it’s only made to work with homebrew titles because the original VB never had code to support rumble to begin with. This item will set you back $140.

Next up is the BlueRetro Adapter. This adapter enables gamers to choose from a variety of Bluetooth gaming controllers for use with the VB. As a reminder, the Virtual Boy definitely never supported wireless controllers of any sort. With this device, simply plug it into the controller port on the VB and then pair a Bluetooth controller using the BlueRetro web interface. This upgrade costs $99.