Visit Santo Ileso in New Saints Row Trailer

Earlier this week, Volition kicked off Gamescom Opening Night Live with the first look at the reboot of Saints Row, which takes a more grounded approach to the modern open world series and features a brand new cast.

With the reveal focusing primarily on a cinematic trailer and a brief look at gameplay, fans are curious to see more of the new direction for Saints Row. Fortunately, Volition has dropped a new seven minute trailer that can be seen below and mixes both developer commentary and new gameplay, diving deeper into your new allies and enemies that await you in the fictional city of Santo Ileso.

Saints Row is set to launch on February 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.