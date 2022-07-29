Visual Novel Amatsutsumi Now Available on PC

Visual novel fans excited for Purple Software’s Amatsutsumi can now pick up the title in English on PC. This is an intriguing adventure where the protagonist has a special skill. Called “kotodama”, they are actually able to control others simply by speaking while using their power.

Amatsutsumi faced some trouble on its road to release. Valve determined they would not allow the game onto their platform, which is a common occurrence with visual novels of all types. Fortunately, there are other storefronts available beyond Steam.

If you’re interested, you can pick up Amatsutsumi on itch.io, Humble Store, GOG or Sekai Project’s own storefront with a launch discount of $26.99.