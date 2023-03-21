Visual Novel Hana Awase New Moon Getting Surprise English Release

Here’s some exciting and unexpected news for fans of otome visual novels. The Hana Awase series of games, which was previously exclusively available for PC in Japan, is both getting an English release and coming to Switch.

Part of what makes this surprising is the series started on PC back in 2012. The last volume released in 2021. Now Dramatic Create announced they’re porting the four volumes to Switch. They are:

Hana Awase New Moon: Mizuchi Volume

Hana Awase New Moon: Himeutsugi Volume

Hana Awase New Moon: Karakurenai / Utsutsu Volume

Hana Awase New Moon: Iroha Volume

When Hana Awase arrives on Switch it will include the original Japanese voice overs alongside the following text language options: English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) and the original Japanese text.