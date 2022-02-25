Visual Novel Tokyo Onmyoji Now Available on PC

The season of boys love games is upon us. Moonchime Studios, who recently entered the game localization and publishing space, just released Tokyo Onmyoji today.

In Tokyo Onmyoji, the modern-day and retro aesthetics of Japan are combined into a world where demons terrorize humans. The protagonist is an “onmyoji”, or someone with the power to exterminate demons. With that said, expect our hero to become entangled in romance with humans and demons.

Right now Tokyo Onmyoji is available on Moonchime’s store for PC. It will be coming to JAST USA as well as Steam.