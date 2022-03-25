Visual Novel UuultraC Now Available on Steam and Directly from MangaGamer

It’s an exciting time to be a visual fan. We’re now seeing multiple releases in previously niche categories for the English audience such as boys’ love titles. Last month saw the release of Tokyo Onmyoji from Moonchime and now we’re receiving UuultraC from MangaGamer.

UuultraC comes from Adelta, the studio behind Hashihime of the Old Book Town. With that said, this is quite a different game. The story is that people turn into kaiju once they come into contact with infected blood. As you might expect with kaiju, this is a far more action-focused storyline with tokusatsu stylings.

During launch week UuultraC is available on Steam and via MangaGamer directly with a discounted price of $31.45.