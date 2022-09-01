Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden Announced

The third entry in the JRPG series known for using cards as a medium has been announced: Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden. This new standalone adventure takes place in a world where millennia of hatred rages between humans a monsters. This new tale centers on a girl who vows revenge on monsters after losing her home and is joined by a mysterious boy as they set out on a journey into an unknown world, and based on past Voice of Cards will likely end up being a heartbreaking, depressing journey. A new mechanic is introduced in Beasts of Burden where players can now trap defeated monsters and use their skills in battle. Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is scheduled to launch September 13 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch.

As with previous Voice of Cards the experience is crafted by the minds behind Drakengard and NieR, including creative direction Yoko Taro, music directpr Keiichi Okabe and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. Fans of Yoko Taro can purchase a Digital Deluxe Edition et*, which includes the Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden game and several DLC items styled after the award-winning mobile RPG, NieR Re[in]carnation, including:

Decoration of Those in the Cage – New costumes for the game’s heroine and her companions

Handbook Pattern – Card reverse patterned after an expert handbook

Mama Avatar – Avatar designed patterned after Mama

Story Collectors’ Dice – Dice patterned after Mother and Carrier

The Cage Board – Board and accessories patterned after the Cage

Aid Table – Table patterned after the random draw screen

Melody of reincarnation – A soundtrack that brings to mind a certain tale of the girl and the monster

Pixel Art Set – Replaces all character and enemy illustrations with pixel art