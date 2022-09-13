Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden Now Available

The third installment in the Voice of Cards series is out today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch. Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden takes place in a world where hatred between humans and monsters has burned for millennia. Players will control a new protagonist, a girl who lost her home and swears revenge on the monsters. She is joined by a mysterious boy as she goes out in her adventure. A new skill in introduced in Beasts of Burden, where players can trap monsters in combat and use their powers to their own advantage. Stay tuned for more in depth discussion on Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden in our upcoming review.