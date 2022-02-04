Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Annouced

The follow up to the table top style RPG told through the medium of cards, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, has been announced. Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden takes place on a chain of islands that has been protected by maidens that is now threatened with impending destruction. Our hero is joined by Laty, a girl who failed to become a maiden as they set sail to save the island from destruction. Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden will launch February 17 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Switch.