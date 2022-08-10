Vomitron’s No NES For The Wicked (RESET) Gets Physical Release

A decade after its original release No NES For The Wicked was remixed and reissued as a digital download, No NES For The Wicked (RESET). On August 12 this collection of metal reinterpretations of NES game soundtracks such as Double Dragon, Castlevania and Ninja Gaiden will be available on CD. No NES For The Wicked is the first three Vomitron albums of reimagined Nintendo soundtracks, follwed by NESessary Evil and RighteousNES. As a lifelong metalhead and gamer, these are personally considered among the best video game music cover albums and recommend them to any fan of the genre.