VR Adrenaline Bundle Hits Fanatical

The Meta Quest 2 was a big hit for the holidays thanks to new RE 4 bundles and the inclusion of Beat Saber, and Fanatical is now making the device an even better value with a new adrenaline-fueled VR bundle.

This multi-tiered bundle allows you to get Electronauts, Raw Data, Battlewake and Spring Vector for $5.99. Paying $10.99 gets you those games alongside Creed: Rise to Glory, while spending $14.99 gets you all of those alongside The Walking Dead Onslaught: Deluxe Edition. There’s a lot of variety here with a DJ game in the form of Electronauts and fast-paced FPS action with Raw Data, while sea-based fun can be had with a PC hooked up with Battlewake.

Those wanting parkour fun can enjoy Sprint Vector — also with a PC hooked up, while Creed brings a ton of boxing fun to the fray.