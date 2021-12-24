VR Adrenaline Bundle Now Available on Fanatical

Fanatical is back with a new VR bundle – this time focused on Steam-supported VR games. Like a lot of Fanatical bundles, this one is multi-tier. $5.99 gets you Electronauts, Raw Data, Battlewake, and Sprint Vector. Going up to $10.99 gets you those games alongside Creed: Rise to Glory, while spending $14.99 adds The Walking Dead Onslaught: Deluxe Edition to the fray. This gets you a mix of music-based fun with Electronauts, a fast-paced FPS in Raw Data, and a stunning platformer in Sprint Vector that can be used with the Quest 1 or 2 using a Link cable. Unfortunately, both Creed and The Walking Dead don’t support Oculus Quest even with the cable. Still, having the ability to get some usage out of most of the games included with the cable makes this a tremendous value overall.