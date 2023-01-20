VR Details Confirmed for Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital announced a few weeks ago that VR will be available via an update when the PSVR 2 launches in just over a month. While no details were revealed at the time, Kazunori Yamauchi has now confirmed what to expect with the update. While Gran Turismo Sport VR felt more like a technical test and it was rather limited, the opposite will be true for GT7 on the PSVR 2. Racing will support up to twelve cars on the track being shown and will be available in all the tracks. More importantly, VR is compatible with online races so players can get the full realistic immersion of racing against other people. The only thing the PSVR 2 won’t support in the game is two-player head-to-head, which would be a bit of stretch for using the headsets. This is one of the thirty titles announced within the launch window of the headset, which is available for pre-order for the price of $600.