VZR Model One Headset Now Available

VZR is new audio company founded by Apple’s former lead acoustic engineer, Vic Tiscareno along with veterans of AAA video game and sound industries. They announced the VZR Model One, an audiophile gaming headset a few months ago and it is now available for shipping in the United States with plans to expand the market reach to other countries later this year. The VZR Model One is created to grant gamers and music aficionados unparalleled audio experience with patented CrossWave technology to create a spacious natural sound more comparable to hi-fi speakers than other headphones.

The VZR Model One includes a detachable boom mic with acoustic noise cancelling technology and a secondary inline microphone with mute switch. It also includes a 3.5 mm headphone and mic splitter, an extension a cable, a 6.3 mm adapter and carrying case. The VZR Model One is available from their website with a retail price of $349 and ships immediately.