Wargames Match Featured on Initial Ringside Report for WWE 2K23

2K and Visual Concepts have released the first Ringside Report for the upcoming WWE 2K23. The new match that has been added for this year can be played with both 3v3 and 4v4 options with either single or multiplayer. There will be three arenas specific to the mode: NXT TakeOver: Wargames, Survivor Series: Wargames and MyRise-specific Arena. Two Superstars will start in the ring with the rest of their respective teams locked in a cage. Entrance intervals can be customized in 30-second increments to allow more or less time for action in the ring. PlayStation and Steam platforms will allow four players on local multiplayer while the Xbox allows six. This two-ringed setup will allow for specific move sets, as well. You can check out the full Ringside Report here.