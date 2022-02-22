Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Demo Now Playable on Steam

The minds responsible for Guns, Gore & Cannoli have just released a playable demo for their newest project: Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. The demo is live now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, and it should be enough for fans to get a decent idea of what Rogueside is trying to do here.

Specifically, the Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef demo covers one level from the game and allows players to get a feel for the “Flash Git” character class. As a member of the Ork horde in this demo, players will get to try their hand at both normal combat and a fight with a mini-boss.

When the full game launches later this year, players will have for classes to choose from, a variety of weapons with which to blast apart the various enemy factions, versus multiplayer and co-op play. Even the Orks’ rage is worked in as a combat mechanic; Orks explode in a fit of fury and ammo as soon as their rage meter reaches its limit. Sounds like it might be fun to be an Ork, and everyone is free to try right now.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef launches later this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.