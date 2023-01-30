Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition Goes Up For Pre-Order

Since it’s been a few years since Warhammer 40k fans got to suit up as a space marine, the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 must be quite a big deal. Focus Home Entertainment seems to think so at least, because the company is putting together a massive collector’s edition to mark the occasion. Available only through the Focus Entertainment Store, fans can put in their order starting today.

So what would a Warhammer 40k fan get if they buy the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition? Not a ton of stuff, but what’s in there appears to be good. Buyser will, of course, get a collector’s box containing everything as well as the game itself. They also get a bit of DLC and the official, Space Marine 2 Steelbook. What will likely appeal most to fans though is the included 64-page “Art & Making Of” book which should grant some additional insight into the thought processes that led to the final game.

The centerpiece of this collector’s edition though is almost certainly the Lieutenant Titus statuette, which measures 8.25″ x 6.7″ and comes with interchangeable heads and helmets. Altogether, this Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector’s Edition will cost interested buyers $249.99. It’s definitely pricey, so it’s definitely worth considering carefully before the order deadline of February 17 arrives.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will launch later this year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.