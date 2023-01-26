Wario Land-Inspired Thrills Come to PC in Pizza Tower

The past decade has been a great one for not only fans of 2D platformers, but also fans of spiritual successors. The Wario Land series began on the original Game Boy and moved into the GBC and GBA , but has been largely dormant for 20 years now outside of re-releases. Noted for a fast pace and the ability to barge through nearly everything in your path, the series stood out a lot in its heyday and stands out even more now because the industry doesn’t have has many big-name 2D platformers on the market and nothing plays quite like it.

Here,, your goal is to make your way through a giant tower of multi-themed stages as a pizza maker and bash through bricks,, blocks and enemies alongside taking out bosses whenever possible. The overall game flow definitely evokes the 2D Wario Land games and it’s available now for $19.99.