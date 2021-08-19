Wario Ware: Get it Together Demo Now Available on eShop

Wario Ware is almost back for his first console entry in over a decade, and Nintendo is celebrating with a free demo! From the days of the Game Boy Advance to now, the Wario Ware games have been known for delivery the definitive microgame experience that’s perfect for fast gaming sessions. Get It Together features 200 microgames and the demo offers up a taste of those to let newcomers get a solid idea for not only the fast-paced action, but also the goofy sense of humor in Wario’s games that stands out from everything else in Nintendo’s library. The full game hits the eShop and physical storefronts on September 10 for $49.99.