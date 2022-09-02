Warlords and Super Breakout Limited Editions Available from Atari

Atari XP have so far released a handful of new pressings for Atari 2600 games. Titles so far include Missile Command, Adventure, Aquaventure, Yars’ Revenge and Saboteur. Each Limited Edition is quite limited, meaning all of those have long since sold out.

The two newest releases include Warlords and Super Breakout. Both are available in a limited edition as well, and are still available for the moment. Pre-orders close on October 2 and they’re limited to 1000 units each.

The cartridges are brand new and will work on an Atari 2600. Each also comes with an embroidered patch, enamel pin, game manual, acrylic cartridge stand and game box. They each cost $99 and are available via the Atari XP site or distributed through Limited Run Games.