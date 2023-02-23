Warner Bros. Discovery Accidentally Reveals Mortal Kombat 12 During Financial Call

Warner Bros. Discovery today appeared to have prematurely announced the next game from NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 12.

NetherRealm Studios project following the highly successful Mortal Kombat 11 has been an enigma. Following the release of 11, many assumed the studio would begin work on an Injustice 3. However, the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery might have jeopardized that, forcing the developer to return to its staple franchise. None of that was official, though, but an accidental slip of the tongue by a WB executive might have confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is real and coming soon.

During Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call today, Andrew Slabin, Warner Bros. Discovery’s executive vice president of global investor strategy, confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is real and is currently planned. The moment was captured on recording by Renegade Online:

“And there’s lots more to come, including the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, games also set for release this year with ambitious launch projections.”

MORTAL KOMBAT 12 CONFIRMEDpic.twitter.com/QBb3nvJing — 💙| Gui (@GuiLeena_) February 23, 2023

Neither publisher Warner Bros. Games or developer NetherRealm Studios have commented or made any official announcements regarding Mortal Kombat 12. Despite that, the fact this came from a higher up at the parent company suggests that Mortal Kombat 12 is indeed real and that a formal reveal could happen at any time.

There’s plenty of great titles coming down the pipeline for fighting fans with the addition of Mortal Kombat 12 to the mix. Street Fighter 6 officially launches June 2, and Tekken 8 sometime in 2024. Overall, lots to be excited for in the fighting genre.

We’ll let you know when Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios officially announce Mortal Kombat 12.